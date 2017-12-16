Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Přeskočit hlavičku portálu

Vydra sice neskóroval, ale Derby porazilo Aston Villu a je čtvrté

Fotbal

Matěj Vydra z Derby County (vlevo) hledá přihrávkou spoluhráče, brání ho Jack...
Zvětšit fotografii

Matěj Vydra z Derby County (vlevo) hledá přihrávkou spoluhráče, brání ho Jack Hunt z Sheffield Wednesday. | foto: Profimedia.cz

18:12
Fotbalisté Derby County s Matějem Vydrou v základní sestavy ve 22. kole druhé anglické ligy vyhráli souboj o čtvrtou příčku nad Aston Villou 2:0. Český útočník tentokrát neskóroval, s dvanácti góly zůstává druhým nejlepším střelcem soutěže, Clarke z Sheffieldu United dal o dvě branky víc.
Vstoupit do diskuse

Anglie, 2. liga

Výsledky 22. kola: Birmingham - QPR 1:2, Bolton - Burton 0:1, Brentford - Barnsley 0:0, Bristol - Nottingham 2:1, Derby - Aston Villa 2:0, Ipswich - Reading 2:0, Leeds - Norwich 1:0, Millwall - Middlesbrough 2:1, Preston - Sheffield United 1:0, Sunderland - Fulham 1:0, Sheffield Wednesday - Wolverhampton 0:1, 18:30 Cardiff - Hull.

Tabulka

Tým Z V R P S B
1. Wolverhampton 22 16 3 3 42:17 51
2. Cardiff 21 13 5 3 32:16 44
3. Bristol 22 12 7 3 36:23 43
4. Derby 22 12 5 5 35:21 41
5. Aston Villa 22 10 7 5 29:20 37
6. Sheffield United 22 12 1 9 34:27 37
7. Leeds 22 11 3 8 34:26 36
8. Ipswich 22 11 2 9 37:32 35
9. Preston 22 9 8 5 26:22 35
10. Middlesbrough 22 9 5 8 28:22 32
11. Nottingham 22 10 0 12 32:37 30
12. Fulham 22 7 8 7 27:28 29
13. Brentford 22 6 10 6 33:30 28
14. Reading 22 7 6 9 28:28 27
15. Sheffield Wednesday 22 6 9 7 26:27 27
16. Norwich 22 7 6 9 21:28 27
17. Millwall 22 6 8 8 24:22 26
18. QPR 22 6 7 9 25:33 25
19. Hull 21 5 7 9 37:39 22
20. Barnsley 22 5 6 11 24:34 21
21. Sunderland 22 3 9 10 27:38 18
22. Burton 22 4 5 13 14:40 17
23. Bolton 22 3 7 12 21:41 16
24. Birmingham 22 4 4 14 11:32 16

Skotsko

Výsledky 19. kola: Aberdeen - Hibernian 4:1, FC Dundee - Partick Thistle 3:0, Glasgow Rangers - St. Johnstone 1:3, Hamilton - Ross County 3:2, Kilmarnock - Motherwell 1:0.

Tabulka

Tým Z V R P S B
1. Celtic Glasgow 17 12 5 0 41:11 41
2. Aberdeen 19 12 3 4 32:21 39
3. Glasgow Rangers 19 11 3 5 38:23 36
4. Hibernian 19 8 6 5 28:25 30
5. Hearts 18 6 6 6 17:19 24
6. St. Johnstone 18 7 3 8 20:27 24
7. Motherwell 18 7 2 9 24:26 23
8. Kilmarnock 19 5 7 7 22:26 22
9. Hamilton 19 5 5 9 27:32 20
10. FC Dundee 19 5 3 11 20:29 18
11. Ross County 19 4 4 11 19:31 16
12. Partick Thistle 18 3 5 10 16:34 14

Rakousko

Výsledky 20. kola: Salcburk - Linec 0:0,

Autoři: ,
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Manchester City 17 16 1 0 52:11 49
2. Manchester United 17 12 2 3 37:11 38
3. Chelsea FC 18 12 2 4 32:14 38
4. Arsenal FC 18 10 3 5 31:20 33
5. Burnley 18 9 5 4 16:12 32
6. Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 4 4 30:14 31
7. Liverpool FC 17 8 7 2 34:20 31
8. Leicester City 18 7 5 6 27:26 26
9. Watford 18 6 4 8 27:33 22
10. Everton FC 17 6 4 7 21:29 22
11. Huddersfield Town F.C. 18 6 3 9 16:30 21
12. Southampton FC 18 4 6 8 17:24 18
13. Brighton 18 4 6 8 14:23 18
14. Crystal Palace 18 4 5 9 15:28 17
15. West Ham United 18 4 5 9 17:32 17
16. Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 15:20 16
17. Stoke City 18 4 4 10 19:39 16
18. Newcastle United 18 4 3 11 16:27 15
19. West Bromwich Albion 17 2 8 7 12:22 14
20. Swansea 17 3 3 11 9:22 12
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Bayern Mnichov 17 13 2 2 37:11 41
2. FC Schalke 04 17 8 6 3 28:21 30
3. RB Lipsko 16 8 4 4 25:22 28
4. Borussia Mönchengladbach 17 8 4 5 27:28 28
5. Bayer Leverkusen 16 7 6 3 30:19 27
6. Hoffenheim 16 7 5 4 26:20 26
7. Eintracht Frankfurt 17 7 5 5 20:18 26
8. Borussia Dortmund 16 7 4 5 37:23 25
9. FC Augsburg 17 6 6 5 27:23 24
10. Hannover 16 6 4 6 20:22 22
11. Hertha Berlín 16 5 6 5 23:23 21
12. VfL Wolfsburg 17 3 10 4 21:21 19
13. SC Freiburg 17 4 7 6 17:31 19
14. VfB Stuttgart 17 5 2 10 13:21 17
15. FSV Mohuč 05 17 4 5 8 19:28 17
16. Werder Brémy 17 3 6 8 13:20 15
17. Hamburk SV 17 4 3 10 15:25 15
18. 1. FC Köln 17 1 3 13 10:32 6
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. FC Barcelona 15 12 3 0 38:7 39
2. FC Valencie 15 10 4 1 35:14 34
3. Atlético Madrid 15 9 6 0 24:7 33
4. Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30:11 31
5. FC Sevilla 16 9 2 5 19:19 29
6. FC Villarreal 15 6 3 6 22:20 21
7. Getafe 15 5 5 5 20:15 20
8. San Sebastian 16 5 5 6 28:28 20
9. CD Leganes 15 6 2 7 12:14 20
10. FC Girona 15 5 5 5 19:22 20
11. Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 27:23 18
12. Athletic Club Bilbao 16 4 6 6 16:19 18
13. Betis Sevilla 15 5 3 7 23:29 18
14. Sociedad Deportiva Eibar 15 5 3 7 16:27 18
15. UD Levante 16 3 8 5 15:22 17
16. Espaňol Barcelona 15 4 4 7 11:19 16
17. Deportivo La Coruňa 15 4 3 8 18:27 15
18. Alavés 15 4 0 11 12:24 12
19. Málaga 15 3 2 10 13:28 11
20. Las Palmas 15 3 1 11 11:34 10
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Inter Milán 17 12 4 1 34:13 40
2. SSC Neapol 16 12 3 1 35:10 39
3. Juventus Turín 16 12 2 2 41:14 38
4. AS Řím 15 11 2 2 27:10 35
5. Lazio Řím 15 10 2 3 36:19 32
6. Sampdoria Janov 15 8 3 4 30:22 27
7. AC Milán 16 7 3 6 23:21 24
8. Atalanta Bergamo 16 6 5 5 23:20 23
9. FC Turín 16 5 8 3 22:22 23
10. ACF Fiorentina 16 6 4 6 26:19 22
11. Udinese Calcio 16 7 0 9 26:25 21
12. FC Boloňa 16 6 3 7 19:20 21
13. AC Chievo Verona 16 5 6 5 17:26 21
14. US Cagliari 16 5 2 9 16:27 17
15. Sassuolo Calcio 16 4 2 10 10:28 14
16. CFC Janov 1893 16 3 4 9 14:22 13
17. Crotone 16 3 3 10 12:32 12
18. SPAL Ferrara 16 2 5 9 15:28 11
19. Hellas Verona 16 2 4 10 14:32 10
20. Benevento 16 0 1 15 8:38 1
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Paříž St.Germain 18 15 2 1 55:14 47
2. AS Monako 18 12 2 4 44:18 38
3. Olympique Lyon 17 10 5 2 42:19 35
4. Olympique de Marseille 16 9 5 2 32:19 32
5. FC Nantes 17 8 3 6 16:18 27
6. Stade Rennes 18 7 4 7 23:24 25
7. Montpellier 17 5 8 4 14:10 23
8. O.G.C. Nice 17 7 2 8 22:28 23
9. SM Caen 17 7 2 8 11:18 23
10. Guingamp 17 6 4 7 19:23 22
11. Amiens 17 6 3 8 16:19 21
12. Racing Štrasburk 17 5 6 6 22:27 21
13. FCO Dijon 17 6 3 8 24:31 21
14. Girondins Bordeaux 17 5 5 7 22:26 20
15. St Etienne 17 5 5 7 17:28 20
16. FC Toulouse 17 5 4 8 16:23 19
17. Troyes 17 5 3 9 18:24 18
18. OSC Lille Métropole 17 5 3 9 16:26 18
19. Angers SCO 17 2 9 6 19:27 15
20. Méty 17 1 2 14 7:33 5
více

Co se děje v lize?

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout
mobilní verze