Vydra sice neskóroval, ale Derby porazilo Aston Villu a je čtvrté

Anglie, 2. liga
Výsledky 22. kola: Birmingham - QPR 1:2, Bolton - Burton 0:1, Brentford - Barnsley 0:0, Bristol - Nottingham 2:1, Derby - Aston Villa 2:0, Ipswich - Reading 2:0, Leeds - Norwich 1:0, Millwall - Middlesbrough 2:1, Preston - Sheffield United 1:0, Sunderland - Fulham 1:0, Sheffield Wednesday - Wolverhampton 0:1, 18:30 Cardiff - Hull.
Tabulka
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Wolverhampton
|22
|16
|3
|3
|42:17
|51
|2.
|Cardiff
|21
|13
|5
|3
|32:16
|44
|3.
|Bristol
|22
|12
|7
|3
|36:23
|43
|4.
|Derby
|22
|12
|5
|5
|35:21
|41
|5.
|Aston Villa
|22
|10
|7
|5
|29:20
|37
|6.
|Sheffield United
|22
|12
|1
|9
|34:27
|37
|7.
|Leeds
|22
|11
|3
|8
|34:26
|36
|8.
|Ipswich
|22
|11
|2
|9
|37:32
|35
|9.
|Preston
|22
|9
|8
|5
|26:22
|35
|10.
|Middlesbrough
|22
|9
|5
|8
|28:22
|32
|11.
|Nottingham
|22
|10
|0
|12
|32:37
|30
|12.
|Fulham
|22
|7
|8
|7
|27:28
|29
|13.
|Brentford
|22
|6
|10
|6
|33:30
|28
|14.
|Reading
|22
|7
|6
|9
|28:28
|27
|15.
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|6
|9
|7
|26:27
|27
|16.
|Norwich
|22
|7
|6
|9
|21:28
|27
|17.
|Millwall
|22
|6
|8
|8
|24:22
|26
|18.
|QPR
|22
|6
|7
|9
|25:33
|25
|19.
|Hull
|21
|5
|7
|9
|37:39
|22
|20.
|Barnsley
|22
|5
|6
|11
|24:34
|21
|21.
|Sunderland
|22
|3
|9
|10
|27:38
|18
|22.
|Burton
|22
|4
|5
|13
|14:40
|17
|23.
|Bolton
|22
|3
|7
|12
|21:41
|16
|24.
|Birmingham
|22
|4
|4
|14
|11:32
|16
Skotsko
Výsledky 19. kola: Aberdeen - Hibernian 4:1, FC Dundee - Partick Thistle 3:0, Glasgow Rangers - St. Johnstone 1:3, Hamilton - Ross County 3:2, Kilmarnock - Motherwell 1:0.
Tabulka
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Celtic Glasgow
|17
|12
|5
|0
|41:11
|41
|2.
|Aberdeen
|19
|12
|3
|4
|32:21
|39
|3.
|Glasgow Rangers
|19
|11
|3
|5
|38:23
|36
|4.
|Hibernian
|19
|8
|6
|5
|28:25
|30
|5.
|Hearts
|18
|6
|6
|6
|17:19
|24
|6.
|St. Johnstone
|18
|7
|3
|8
|20:27
|24
|7.
|Motherwell
|18
|7
|2
|9
|24:26
|23
|8.
|Kilmarnock
|19
|5
|7
|7
|22:26
|22
|9.
|Hamilton
|19
|5
|5
|9
|27:32
|20
|10.
|FC Dundee
|19
|5
|3
|11
|20:29
|18
|11.
|Ross County
|19
|4
|4
|11
|19:31
|16
|12.
|Partick Thistle
|18
|3
|5
|10
|16:34
|14
Rakousko
Výsledky 20. kola: Salcburk - Linec 0:0,