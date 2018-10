Fotbalista Bolt se blýskl v Austrálii, v přípravě vstřelil dva góly

VIDEO: Here it is, @usainbolt, the footballer, scores his maiden Mariners goal. What a moment! Don't think limits! ?? #SWSvCCM #CCMFC ??@FOXFOOTBALL https://t.co/X7zrqmrYCZ Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

