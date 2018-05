VIDEO: Nejhezčí vlastňák? Zmatený gólman skákal po ráně z dálky rybičkou

VIDEO: This could be potentially one of the greatest own goals of all time, courtesy of Sparta Rotterdam's Stijn Spierings. Goes in for a Vinnie Jones, comes out with a Tony Yeboah. Credit to the keeper for panicking and going maximum salmon trying to keep Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This could be potentially one of the greatest own goals of all time, courtesy of Sparta Rotterdam's Stijn Spierings. Goes in for a Vinnie Jones, comes out with a Tony Yeboah. Credit to the keeper for panicking and going maximum salmon trying to keep it out. https://t.co/THZyp4AGWp