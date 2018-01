Jak vypadám? Zkrvavený Ronaldo při zápase kontroloval vzhled na mobilu

VIDEO: When your team wins 7-1 but your post-match selfies have been ruined. ???? Report from Real Madrid's win over Deportivo here: https://t.co/fFoj2LXH8w https://t.co/OWr6hl3tcX Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

When your team wins 7-1 but your post-match selfies have been ruined. Report from Real Madrid's win over Deportivo here: https://t.co/fFoj2LXH8w https://t.co/OWr6hl3tcX