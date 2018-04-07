Zásah číslo devatenáct. Vydra se trefil i proti Boltonu, Derby zvítězilo

Jeho tým dál drží páté místo a hájí pozice zaručující účast v play off o postup do Premier League. Fotbalistům Derby se podařilo vyhrát podruhé za sebou poté, co v osmi předchozích zápasech body pokaždé ztratili.

41. kolo druhé anglické ligy: Barnsley - Sheffield United 3:2, Norwich - Aston Villa 3:1, Birmingham - Burton 1:1, Brentford - Ipswich 1:0, Derby - Bolton 3:0 (jeden gól Vydra), Hull - QPR 4:0, Leeds - Sunderland 1:1, Middlesbrough - Nottingham 2:0, Millwall - Bristol 2:0, Reading - Preston 1:0, Sheffield Wednesday - Fulham 0:1.