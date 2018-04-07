Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Přeskočit hlavičku portálu

Zásah číslo devatenáct. Vydra se trefil i proti Boltonu, Derby zvítězilo

Fotbal


Větší foto

Útočník Matěj Vydra v dresu Derby County. | foto: Profimedia.cz

19:59
Útočník Matěj Vydra přispěl devatenáctým gólem v aktuálním ročníku druhé anglické fotbalové ligy k jasné výhře Derby County nad Boltonem 3:0. Český reprezentant dál vede tabulku střelců, s jednou pohárovou trefou má v aktuální sezoně na kontě už 20 branek v klubovém dresu.
Vstoupit do diskuse

Jeho tým dál drží páté místo a hájí pozice zaručující účast v play off o postup do Premier League. Fotbalistům Derby se podařilo vyhrát podruhé za sebou poté, co v osmi předchozích zápasech body pokaždé ztratili.

41. kolo druhé anglické ligy: Barnsley - Sheffield United 3:2, Norwich - Aston Villa 3:1, Birmingham - Burton 1:1, Brentford - Ipswich 1:0, Derby - Bolton 3:0 (jeden gól Vydra), Hull - QPR 4:0, Leeds - Sunderland 1:1, Middlesbrough - Nottingham 2:0, Millwall - Bristol 2:0, Reading - Preston 1:0, Sheffield Wednesday - Fulham 0:1.

Tabulka

Tým Z V R P S B
1. Wolverhampton 41 27 8 6 74:36 89
2. Cardiff 40 24 8 8 62:34 80
3. Fulham 41 22 12 7 71:41 78
4. Aston Villa 41 21 10 10 65:40 73
5. Derby 40 18 14 8 60:38 68
6. Middlesbrough 41 19 9 13 58:39 66
7. Millwall 41 17 14 10 52:39 65
8. Bristol 41 16 14 11 56:47 62
9. Sheffield United 41 18 8 15 55:48 62
10. Brentford 41 16 13 12 57:47 61
11. Preston 41 15 15 11 49:43 60
12. Norwich 41 14 13 14 45:51 55
13. Leeds 41 15 9 17 53:57 54
14. Ipswich 41 15 8 18 49:52 53
15. QPR 41 13 11 17 49:61 50
16. Sheffield Wednesday 41 11 14 16 48:55 47
17. Nottingham 40 13 7 20 43:58 46
18. Hull 41 10 14 17 59:61 44
19. Reading 41 10 12 19 46:60 42
20. Birmingham 41 11 7 23 31:58 40
21. Bolton 41 9 12 20 34:62 39
22. Barnsley 40 8 13 19 42:60 37
23. Sunderland 41 6 14 21 44:73 32
24. Burton 41 7 11 23 30:72 32
Autoři: ,

Sledujte on-line

Genk
Genk
Standard
Standard
0 : 0
Sint-Truiden
Sint-Truiden
Antverpy
Antverpy
1 : 0
Oostende
Oostende
Eupen
Eupen
0 : 1
Leuven
Leuven
Lierse
Lierse
0 : 1
Ministerstvo financí varuje: Účastí na hazardní hře může vzniknout závislost
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Manchester City 32 27 3 2 90:24 84
2. Manchester United 32 22 5 5 63:25 71
3. Liverpool FC 33 19 10 4 75:35 67
4. Tottenham Hotspur 32 20 7 5 64:27 67
5. Chelsea FC 31 17 5 9 53:30 56
6. Arsenal FC 31 15 6 10 58:41 51
7. Burnley 32 13 10 9 31:28 49
8. Leicester City 32 11 10 11 48:45 43
9. Everton FC 33 11 9 13 38:52 42
10. Newcastle United 32 10 8 14 33:41 38
11. Bournemouth 33 9 11 13 41:53 38
12. Brighton 32 8 11 13 29:43 35
13. Watford 33 9 8 16 41:59 35
14. West Ham United 31 8 9 14 39:57 33
15. Swansea 32 8 8 16 26:45 32
16. Huddersfield Town F.C. 33 8 8 17 26:54 32
17. Crystal Palace 33 7 10 16 33:52 31
18. Southampton FC 31 5 13 13 29:47 28
19. Stoke City 33 6 9 18 30:63 27
20. West Bromwich Albion 33 3 12 18 26:52 21
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Bayern Mnichov 29 23 3 3 76:21 72
2. FC Schalke 04 28 15 7 6 43:30 52
3. Borussia Dortmund 28 13 9 6 54:39 48
4. RB Lipsko 28 13 7 8 43:37 46
5. Bayer Leverkusen 28 12 9 7 47:35 45
6. Eintracht Frankfurt 28 13 6 9 39:32 45
7. Hoffenheim 28 11 9 8 52:41 42
8. Borussia Mönchengladbach 29 11 7 11 38:43 40
9. VfB Stuttgart 28 11 5 12 26:31 38
10. Hertha Berlín 29 8 12 9 33:34 36
11. FC Augsburg 29 9 9 11 38:40 36
12. Werder Brémy 29 9 9 11 33:35 36
13. Hannover 29 9 8 12 37:43 35
14. SC Freiburg 29 6 12 11 26:48 30
15. VfL Wolfsburg 29 5 14 10 30:37 29
16. FSV Mohuč 05 29 6 9 14 30:47 27
17. 1. FC Köln 29 5 6 18 28:56 21
18. Hamburk SV 28 4 7 17 20:44 19
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. FC Barcelona 30 23 7 0 76:15 76
2. Atlético Madrid 30 20 7 3 50:14 67
3. Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 76:33 63
4. FC Valencie 30 19 5 6 58:31 62
5. FC Villarreal 30 14 5 11 40:34 47
6. Betis Sevilla 30 14 4 12 50:53 46
7. FC Sevilla 30 14 4 12 39:46 46
8. FC Girona 30 12 8 10 44:43 44
9. Celta Vigo 30 11 7 12 46:43 40
10. Sociedad Deportiva Eibar 30 11 7 12 36:43 40
11. Getafe 31 10 9 12 35:30 39
12. Athletic Club Bilbao 30 8 12 10 30:34 36
13. Espaňol Barcelona 30 8 12 10 26:37 36
14. CD Leganes 30 10 6 14 25:36 36
15. Alavés 31 11 2 18 28:45 35
16. San Sebastian 30 9 7 14 51:52 34
17. UD Levante 30 5 13 12 26:44 28
18. Deportivo La Coruňa 31 5 8 18 29:63 23
19. Las Palmas 30 5 6 19 21:61 21
20. Málaga 31 4 5 22 19:48 17
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Juventus Turín 31 26 3 2 74:18 81
2. SSC Neapol 30 23 5 2 64:20 74
3. AS Řím 31 18 6 7 50:26 60
4. Inter Milán 30 16 11 3 50:21 59
5. Lazio Řím 30 17 6 7 73:39 57
6. AC Milán 30 15 6 9 42:35 51
7. Atalanta Bergamo 31 13 9 9 47:34 48
8. ACF Fiorentina 31 13 9 9 43:33 48
9. Sampdoria Janov 30 14 5 11 50:46 47
10. FC Turín 30 10 13 7 45:37 43
11. FC Boloňa 30 10 5 15 35:42 35
12. CFC Janov 1893 30 9 7 14 24:31 34
13. Udinese Calcio 30 10 3 17 38:46 33
14. AC Chievo Verona 30 7 8 15 28:49 29
15. US Cagliari 30 8 5 17 28:50 29
16. Sassuolo Calcio 30 7 8 15 20:50 29
17. SPAL Ferrara 31 5 12 14 30:52 27
18. Crotone 30 6 6 18 28:56 24
19. Hellas Verona 30 6 4 20 25:62 22
20. Benevento 31 4 1 26 26:73 13
více
Mužstvo Z V R P S B
1. Paříž St.Germain 32 27 3 2 96:22 84
2. AS Monako 31 20 7 4 75:33 67
3. Olympique de Marseille 31 18 8 5 64:38 62
4. Olympique Lyon 31 17 9 5 64:36 60
5. Stade Rennes 31 13 7 11 40:37 46
6. Montpellier 31 10 15 6 31:26 45
7. O.G.C. Nice 31 13 6 12 42:43 45
8. FC Nantes 31 12 8 11 30:33 44
9. St Etienne 32 11 10 11 37:45 43
10. Guingamp 31 10 8 13 32:46 38
11. FCO Dijon 31 10 8 13 44:60 38
12. Girondins Bordeaux 31 10 7 14 34:41 37
13. Angers SCO 31 8 11 12 36:42 35
14. SM Caen 31 10 5 16 23:39 35
15. Amiens 31 9 7 15 26:34 34
16. Racing Štrasburk 31 8 9 14 37:56 33
17. FC Toulouse 31 7 9 15 29:43 30
18. Troyes 31 8 5 18 25:42 29
19. OSC Lille Métropole 31 7 7 17 29:49 28
20. Méty 31 5 7 19 29:58 22
více

Co se děje v lize?

Kam dál?

United předvedli skvělý obrat, mistrovské oslavy City se odkládají

Paul Pogba z Manchesteru United (vlevo) střílí jeden ze svých gólů do sítě...

Vydra znovu mezi nejlepšími. V ideální sestavě sezony je s ním i Terry

Útočník Matěj Vydra v dresu Derby County.

Vydra vede tabulku střelců v Anglii, Žilina schytala doma debakl

Český útočník Matěj Vydra v zápase proti Arménii (31. srpna 2016)
více zpráv

Nejčtenější

Akční letáky
Akční letáky

Prohlédněte si akční letáky všech obchodů hezky na jednom místě!

Zjistit více

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout
mobilní verze