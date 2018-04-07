Zásah číslo devatenáct. Vydra se trefil i proti Boltonu, Derby zvítězilo

Jeho tým dál drží páté místo a hájí pozice zaručující účast v play off o postup do Premier League. Fotbalistům Derby se podařilo vyhrát podruhé za sebou poté, co v osmi předchozích zápasech body pokaždé ztratili.
41. kolo druhé anglické ligy: Barnsley - Sheffield United 3:2, Norwich - Aston Villa 3:1, Birmingham - Burton 1:1, Brentford - Ipswich 1:0, Derby - Bolton 3:0 (jeden gól Vydra), Hull - QPR 4:0, Leeds - Sunderland 1:1, Middlesbrough - Nottingham 2:0, Millwall - Bristol 2:0, Reading - Preston 1:0, Sheffield Wednesday - Fulham 0:1.
Tabulka
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Wolverhampton
|41
|27
|8
|6
|74:36
|89
|2.
|Cardiff
|40
|24
|8
|8
|62:34
|80
|3.
|Fulham
|41
|22
|12
|7
|71:41
|78
|4.
|Aston Villa
|41
|21
|10
|10
|65:40
|73
|5.
|Derby
|40
|18
|14
|8
|60:38
|68
|6.
|Middlesbrough
|41
|19
|9
|13
|58:39
|66
|7.
|Millwall
|41
|17
|14
|10
|52:39
|65
|8.
|Bristol
|41
|16
|14
|11
|56:47
|62
|9.
|Sheffield United
|41
|18
|8
|15
|55:48
|62
|10.
|Brentford
|41
|16
|13
|12
|57:47
|61
|11.
|Preston
|41
|15
|15
|11
|49:43
|60
|12.
|Norwich
|41
|14
|13
|14
|45:51
|55
|13.
|Leeds
|41
|15
|9
|17
|53:57
|54
|14.
|Ipswich
|41
|15
|8
|18
|49:52
|53
|15.
|QPR
|41
|13
|11
|17
|49:61
|50
|16.
|Sheffield Wednesday
|41
|11
|14
|16
|48:55
|47
|17.
|Nottingham
|40
|13
|7
|20
|43:58
|46
|18.
|Hull
|41
|10
|14
|17
|59:61
|44
|19.
|Reading
|41
|10
|12
|19
|46:60
|42
|20.
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|7
|23
|31:58
|40
|21.
|Bolton
|41
|9
|12
|20
|34:62
|39
|22.
|Barnsley
|40
|8
|13
|19
|42:60
|37
|23.
|Sunderland
|41
|6
|14
|21
|44:73
|32
|24.
|Burton
|41
|7
|11
|23
|30:72
|32