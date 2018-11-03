Bayern hostí Freiburg, Dortmund hájí neporazitelnost ve Wolfsburgu

Už v pátek Frankfurt zvítězil 3:0 na hřišti posledního Stuttgartu a protlačil mezi špičku tabulky.
Výsledky 10. kola:
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Dortmund
|9
|6
|3
|0
|29:10
|21
|2.
|Bayern Mnichov
|9
|6
|1
|2
|17:10
|19
|3.
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|10
|5
|2
|3
|23:13
|17
|4.
|Mönchengladbach
|9
|5
|2
|2
|20:12
|17
|5.
|Brémy
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17:14
|17
|6.
|Lipsko
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16:9
|16
|7.
|Hertha Berlín
|9
|4
|4
|1
|15:10
|16
|8.
|Hoffenheim
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18:13
|13
|9.
|Augsburg
|9
|3
|3
|3
|16:14
|12
|10.
|Wolfsburg
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14:14
|12
|11.
|Freiburg
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13:15
|12
|12.
|Leverkusen
|9
|3
|2
|4
|15:17
|11
|13.
|Mohuč
|9
|2
|3
|4
|5:10
|9
|14.
|Norimberk
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9:20
|9
|15.
|Schalke
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5:11
|7
|16.
|Hannover
|9
|1
|3
|5
|11:18
|6
|17.
|Düsseldorf
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6:21
|5
|18.
|Stuttgart
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6:24
|5
Nübel – Schöpf, Nastasić, Sané, Stambouli (C), D. Caligiuri – Serdar, Bentaleb, Harít – Embolo, Uth.
Tschauner – Felipe (38. Wimmer), Anton (C), Elez – Albornoz, Walace, Fossum, Korb, Haraguči – Bebou, Wood.
Langer – Burgstaller, Konopljanka, McKennie, Naldo, Rudy, Skrzybski.
Weinkauf – Bakalorz, Muslija, Ostrzolek, Sarenren-Bazee, Weydandt, Wimmer.
36. Nastasić
45+2. Wimmer
Rozhodčí: Schmidt M
30. Bellarabi
19. Nelson
34. Joelinton
Hradecky – Jedvaj, S. Bender (C), Tah – Wendell, L. Bender, Havertz, Weiser – Brandt, Volland, Bellarabi (39. Bailey).
Baumann – Akpoguma, Vogt (C), Nuhu – Kadeřábek, Nordtveit, Grillitsch, N. Schulz – Grifo, Joelinton – Nelson.
R. Özcan – Alario, Bailey, Baumgartlinger, Dragović, Kohr, Paulinho.
Stolz – Belfodil, Bičakčić, Bittencourt, Demirbay, Otto, Zuber.
14. Akpoguma
Rozhodčí: T. Stieler
Neuer (C) – Rafinha, Süle, J. Boateng, Alaba – Kimmich – Sanches, James Rodríguez – Robben, Lewandowski, Gnabry.
Schwolow – Stenzel, Gulde, Heintz, Günter – Haberer, Koch, Höfler, Frantz (C) – Höler, Kleindienst.
Ulreich – Hummels, Goretzka, Javi Martínez, T. Müller, Ribéry, Wagner.
Flekken – Kammerbauer, Lienhart, Okoroji, Terrazzino, Ravet, Waldschmidt.
Rozhodčí: Zwayer – Sather, Pelgrim
27. Reus
Casteels – William, Tisserand, Brooks, Roussillon – Rexhbecaj, Arnold, Gerhardt – Ginczek, Weghorst, Brekalo.
Bürki – Hakimí, Akanji, Zagadou, Guerreiro – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Bruun Larsen – Alcácer.
Pervan – Verhaegh, Steffen, Malli, Uduokhai, Knoche, Zamora.
Hitz – Toprak, Toljan, Dahoud, Philipp, Pulisic, Weigl.
33. Zagadou, 33. Delaney
Rozhodčí: Siebert – Koslowski, Seidel.
11. Finnbogason
Luthe – Schmid, Gouweleeuw, Hinteregger, Max – R. Khedira, Baier – Richter, Ku Ja-Čeol (46. Götze), Caiuby – Finnbogason.
Mathenia – Bauer, Margreitter, Mühl, Leibold – Petrák, Misidjan, Behrens, Fuchs – Kerk, Zreľák.
Leneis – Framberger, Götze, Danso, Hahn, Jensen, Stafylidis.
Bredlow – Erras, Knöll, Kubo, Palacios, Matheus Pereira, Rhein.
15. Ku Ja-Čeol
33. Leibold, 46. Fuchs
Rozhodčí: Ittrich P. (Ger)
Rozhodčí: Deniz Aytekin – Christian Dietz, Eduard Beitinger