Bayern hostí Freiburg, Dortmund hájí neporazitelnost ve Wolfsburgu

Fotbal




Brankář Freiburgu Mike Frantz rozehrává před Jamesem Rodríguezem z Bayernu Mnichov.

15:37
Fotbalisté Borussie Dortmund hrají v 10. kole německé bundesligy na hřišti Wolfsburgu. Udrží neporazitelnost a první příčku před Bayrnem, který hostí Freiburg? Utkání mají výkopy od 15.30, o tři hodiny později nastoupí Hertha proti Lipsku.
Už v pátek Frankfurt zvítězil 3:0 na hřišti posledního Stuttgartu a protlačil mezi špičku tabulky.

Výsledky 10. kola:

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Dortmund963029:1021
2.Bayern Mnichov961217:1019
3.Eintracht Frankfurt1052323:1317
4.Mönchengladbach952220:1217
5.Brémy952217:1417
6.Lipsko944116:916
7.Hertha Berlín944115:1016
8.Hoffenheim941418:1313
9.Augsburg933316:1412
10.Wolfsburg933314:1412
11.Freiburg933313:1512
12.Leverkusen932415:1711
13.Mohuč92345:109
14.Norimberk92349:209
15.Schalke92165:117
16.Hannover913511:186
17.Düsseldorf91266:215
18.Stuttgart101276:245
Německá Bundesliga
10. kolo 3. 11. 2018 15:30
zápas probíhá
FC Schalke 04 : Hannover 96 0:0 (0:0)
Sestavy:
Nübel – Schöpf, Nastasić, Sané, Stambouli (C), D. Caligiuri – Serdar, Bentaleb, Harít – Embolo, Uth.
Sestavy:
Tschauner – Felipe (38. Wimmer), Anton (C), Elez – Albornoz, Walace, Fossum, Korb, Haraguči – Bebou, Wood.
Náhradníci:
Langer – Burgstaller, Konopljanka, McKennie, Naldo, Rudy, Skrzybski.
Náhradníci:
Weinkauf – Bakalorz, Muslija, Ostrzolek, Sarenren-Bazee, Weydandt, Wimmer.
Žluté karty:
36. Nastasić
Žluté karty:
45+2. Wimmer

Rozhodčí: Schmidt M

Německá Bundesliga
10. kolo 3. 11. 2018 15:30
zápas probíhá
Bayer Leverkusen : TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1:2 (1:2)
Góly:
30. Bellarabi
Góly:
19. Nelson
34. Joelinton
Sestavy:
Hradecky – Jedvaj, S. Bender (C), Tah – Wendell, L. Bender, Havertz, Weiser – Brandt, Volland, Bellarabi (39. Bailey).
Sestavy:
Baumann – Akpoguma, Vogt (C), Nuhu – Kadeřábek, Nordtveit, Grillitsch, N. Schulz – Grifo, Joelinton – Nelson.
Náhradníci:
R. Özcan – Alario, Bailey, Baumgartlinger, Dragović, Kohr, Paulinho.
Náhradníci:
Stolz – Belfodil, Bičakčić, Bittencourt, Demirbay, Otto, Zuber.
Žluté karty:
Žluté karty:
14. Akpoguma

Rozhodčí: T. Stieler

Německá Bundesliga
10. kolo 3. 11. 2018 15:30
zápas probíhá
Bayern Mnichov : SC Freiburg 0:0 (0:0)
Sestavy:
Neuer (C) – Rafinha, Süle, J. Boateng, Alaba – Kimmich – Sanches, James Rodríguez – Robben, Lewandowski, Gnabry.
Sestavy:
Schwolow – Stenzel, Gulde, Heintz, Günter – Haberer, Koch, Höfler, Frantz (C) – Höler, Kleindienst.
Náhradníci:
Ulreich – Hummels, Goretzka, Javi Martínez, T. Müller, Ribéry, Wagner.
Náhradníci:
Flekken – Kammerbauer, Lienhart, Okoroji, Terrazzino, Ravet, Waldschmidt.

Rozhodčí: Zwayer – Sather, Pelgrim

Německá Bundesliga
10. kolo 3. 11. 2018 15:30
zápas probíhá
VfL Wolfsburg : Borussia Dortmund 0:1 (0:1)
Góly:
Góly:
27. Reus
Sestavy:
Casteels – William, Tisserand, Brooks, Roussillon – Rexhbecaj, Arnold, Gerhardt – Ginczek, Weghorst, Brekalo.
Sestavy:
Bürki – Hakimí, Akanji, Zagadou, Guerreiro – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Bruun Larsen – Alcácer.
Náhradníci:
Pervan – Verhaegh, Steffen, Malli, Uduokhai, Knoche, Zamora.
Náhradníci:
Hitz – Toprak, Toljan, Dahoud, Philipp, Pulisic, Weigl.
Žluté karty:
Žluté karty:
33. Zagadou, 33. Delaney

Rozhodčí: Siebert – Koslowski, Seidel.

Německá Bundesliga
10. kolo 3. 11. 2018 15:30
zápas probíhá
FC Augsburg : 1. FC Norimberk 1:0 (1:0)
Góly:
11. Finnbogason
Góly:
Sestavy:
Luthe – Schmid, Gouweleeuw, Hinteregger, Max – R. Khedira, Baier – Richter, Ku Ja-Čeol (46. Götze), Caiuby – Finnbogason.
Sestavy:
Mathenia – Bauer, Margreitter, Mühl, Leibold – Petrák, Misidjan, Behrens, Fuchs – Kerk, Zreľák.
Náhradníci:
Leneis – Framberger, Götze, Danso, Hahn, Jensen, Stafylidis.
Náhradníci:
Bredlow – Erras, Knöll, Kubo, Palacios, Matheus Pereira, Rhein.
Žluté karty:
15. Ku Ja-Čeol
Žluté karty:
33. Leibold, 46. Fuchs

Rozhodčí: Ittrich P. (Ger)

Německá Bundesliga
10. kolo 3. 11. 2018 18:30
Hertha BSC : RB Lipsko 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Deniz Aytekin – Christian Dietz, Eduard Beitinger

