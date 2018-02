Kuriózní moment z Německa. Brankář se šel napít, mezitím dostal gól

VIDEO: Duisburg score a goal but it?s disallowed. Keeper takes a quick kick out and Ingolstadt keeper has no idea it?s in play lol https://t.co/XIpxALUG5l Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Duisburg score a goal but it’s disallowed. Keeper takes a quick kick out and Ingolstadt keeper has no idea it’s in play lol https://t.co/XIpxALUG5l